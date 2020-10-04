Global  
 

President Trump's Oxygen Levels Fell Twice In Recent Days

Newsy Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
President Trump's Oxygen Levels Fell Twice In Recent DaysWatch VideoPresident Trump's White House physician said the president's oxygen levels dipped twice in the last few days.

Speaking on the steps of the military hospital treating the president, Dr. Sean Conley said the president's blood oxygen dipped below 94% on Friday and then again at another point on Saturday. However...
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published
News video: President Trump and First Lady Experiencing Mild COVID Symptoms - Dr. Mallika Marshall Looks Ahead

President Trump and First Lady Experiencing Mild COVID Symptoms - Dr. Mallika Marshall Looks Ahead 02:00

 With the recent news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID, WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering coronavirus-related questions as it pertains to the two.

