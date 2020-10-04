President Trump's Oxygen Levels Fell Twice In Recent Days
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Trump's White House physician said the president's oxygen levels dipped twice in the last few days.
Speaking on the steps of the military hospital treating the president, Dr. Sean Conley said the president's blood oxygen dipped below 94% on Friday and then again at another point on Saturday. However...
With the recent news of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump testing positive for COVID, WBZ-TV’s Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering coronavirus-related questions as it pertains to the two.
President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday that he is feeling well as he undergoes treatment, but there are conflicting reports about the president's condition and new questions about the timeline of his..