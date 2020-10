Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine



US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 3 hours ago

White House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern



White House Doctor Says President Trump Is Doing 'Very Well' At Hospital; Others Express Concern Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 00:29 Published 20 hours ago