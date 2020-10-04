Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Saturday Night Live’ Scores Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years With Host Chris Rock & Jim Carrey Debut As Joe Biden

Upworthy Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Saturday Night Live returned to the studio last night to open its 46th season with host Chris Rock and Megan Thee Stallion. The season...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Top 10 Funniest Chris Rock SNL Sketches

Top 10 Funniest Chris Rock SNL Sketches 13:14

 SNL couldn’t have picked a better host to kick off its new season. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable single or recurring “SNL” skits, as well as monologues, that showcase this legend’s talents.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kern County Museum to host pandemic-friendly Village Flea Market Saturday [Video]

Kern County Museum to host pandemic-friendly Village Flea Market Saturday

The Kern County Museum is hosting an outdoor Village Flea Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate and children 12 years old and younger get in free. All vendors are at least..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:28Published
Search For Suspect Continues After Deadly Subway Stabbing In Manhattan [Video]

Search For Suspect Continues After Deadly Subway Stabbing In Manhattan

The search for a suspect continued Saturday night after a man was stabbed on a subway platform and later died; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:20Published
White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition [Video]

White House Physician 'Cautiously Optimistic' About President Donald Trump's Condition

The White House physician said Saturday night while the medical team is cautiously optimistic about President Donald Trump's condition, they are "not yet out of the woods." Natalie Brand reports for..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Alec Baldwin & Jim Carrey Face Off as Trump & Biden in 'SNL' Premiere - Watch!

 Jim Carrey is making his debut as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live! The 58-year-old actor/comedian appeared on the season 46 premiere on Saturday (October 3) to...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineNewsmaxUpworthyNYTimes.comFOXNews.com

'SNL' Debuts First Look at Jim Carrey & Maya Rudolph as Biden & Harris! (Video)

 Jim Carrey will be making his debut as Joe Biden on this weekend’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live and the first look clip was just revealed! The...
Just Jared Also reported by •UpworthyFOXNews.com

Is "Saturday Night Live" Allowed To Have A Live Studio Audience During Pandemic?

 Jim Carrey as Joe Biden and Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris SNL offered the first look at Jim Carrey as Joe Biden, and announced that Bill Burr and Issa Rae...
Gothamist


Tweets about this

milanpaurich

Milan Paurich ‘Saturday Night Live’ Scores Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years With Host Chris Rock & Jim Carrey Debut As Joe… https://t.co/dIPfkJHfFE 33 minutes ago

Brogo231

Brogo ᴴᵃʳʳʸᵏᵃʳᵐᵃ 🍉 RT @DEADLINE: ‘Saturday Night Live’ Scores Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years With Host Chris Rock & Jim Carrey Debut As Joe Biden htt… 34 minutes ago

zlabiz

Zla Official ‘Saturday Night Live’ Scores Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years With Host Chris Rock & Jim Carrey Debut As Joe Biden – Deadline 46 minutes ago

ImJayRodriguez6

Jeannelle Rodriguez☀️🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🇵🇷🇲🇽 RT @ComicBookNOW: SNL Scores Highest Premiere Ratings In 4 Years https://t.co/lIWgGdC5Sg https://t.co/0YqGtmsSfT 1 hour ago

LoveReality9

Love Reality #SNLPremiere #SNL @nbcsnl Ratings. #JimCarrey #ChrisRock #MeganTheeStallion ‘Saturday Night Live’ Scores Most Watc… https://t.co/L7yoawVS4Y 1 hour ago

ReelConnects

Reel Connections ‘Saturday Night Live’ Scores Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years – Deadline #SNL #SNLPremiere https://t.co/jH93KDXco3 1 hour ago

YallywoodMom

Y'allywoodMom ‘Saturday Night Live’ Scores Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years With Host Chris Rock & Jim Carrey Debut As Joe… https://t.co/PobbSiPFrL 1 hour ago

mosene_

mosene ‘Saturday Night Live’ Scores Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years With Host Chris Rock & Jim Carrey Debut As Joe… https://t.co/ZeYnUkEZLa 2 hours ago