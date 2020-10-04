‘Saturday Night Live’ Scores Most Watched Season Premiere In 4 Years With Host Chris Rock & Jim Carrey Debut As Joe Biden

SNL couldn’t have picked a better host to kick off its new season. For this list, we’ll be looking at the most memorable single or recurring “SNL” skits, as well as monologues, that showcase this legend’s talents.
The Kern County Museum is hosting an outdoor Village Flea Market on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $5 at the gate and children 12 years old and younger get in free. All vendors are at least..
Jim Carrey is making his debut as Joe Biden on Saturday Night Live! The 58-year-old actor/comedian appeared on the season 46 premiere on Saturday (October 3) to... Just Jared Also reported by •E! Online •Newsmax •Upworthy •NYTimes.com •FOXNews.com
Jim Carrey will be making his debut as Joe Biden on this weekend’s season premiere of Saturday Night Live and the first look clip was just revealed! The... Just Jared Also reported by •Upworthy •FOXNews.com