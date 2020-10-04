Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland Browns halftime scribbles: Offense superb, Myles Garrett’s big sacks

Upworthy Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
The Cleveland Browns scored 28 points in the first half for the first time since 1991.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this