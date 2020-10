You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Covid-19: India records 81,484 Covid cases in 24 hours, death toll at 99,773|Oneindia News



India has reached another grim milestone in the battle against the Coronavirus Pandemic.The total number of coronavirus deaths in India inched closer to the one lakh-mark with 1,095 new fatalities.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:08 Published 3 days ago Wisconsin sets new single-day record for positive COVID-19 tests



Nearly 3,000 new positive COVID-19 tests were reported by the state Thursday, setting a new single-day record for positive coronavirus cases in Wisconsin. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 01:10 Published 3 days ago COVID-19 cases hit one million globally



One million coronavirus cases have now been recorded in the world, with over half of those in the Americas. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 07:49 Published 6 days ago

Tweets about this