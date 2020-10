Albania Rejects Call To Move Israel Embassy To Jerusalem Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

By Gjergj Erebara



Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has refused a public request by US President Donald Trump to move the Albanian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying the country intended to follow the EU lead on the matter for now.



Rama noted that Albania is β€œthe only non-EU member country in the region... By Gjergj ErebaraAlbanian Prime Minister Edi Rama has refused a public request by US President Donald Trump to move the Albanian embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, saying the country intended to follow the EU lead on the matter for now.Rama noted that Albania is β€œthe only non-EU member country in the region πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Israel Embassy contributes AI-based technologies to the AIIMS Delhi



Embassy of Israel on August 11 contributed state-of-the-art artificial intelligence based technologies and high-end equipment to the AIIMS, Delhi. Contribution was made as a part of Israel-India.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:58 Published on August 11, 2020

Tweets about this