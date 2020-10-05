Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'They may die': Donald Trump's drive-by slammed by top US doctor

New Zealand Herald Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
'They may die': Donald Trump's drive-by slammed by top US doctorA doctor at the facility where US President Donald Trump is being treated for Covid-19 has slammed Trump's decision to wave at supporters from a motorcade outside the hospital. The drive-by came immediately after the president...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19

White House Advisor Hope Hicks Tests Positive For COVID-19 02:11

 Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump's top advisors, tested positive for the coronavirus just days after traveling with him on Air Force One; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump surprises supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center

 President Trump could be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as early as Monday. The president is on a five-day course of remdesivir and..
CBS News

Trump is the latest world leader to test positive for COVID-19

 President Trump is the latest world leader to test positive for the coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro both..
CBS News

How Trump's COVID diagnosis affects the election

 President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis has sent ripples through his reelection campaign and the campaign of opponent Joe Biden. Ed O'Keefe explores how it's..
CBS News

Trump's doctors say he could be discharged as early as Monday

 President Trump will remain at Walter Reed Medical Center for a third night, but his doctors say he's doing well and could be discharged as early as tomorrow...
CBS News

At the White House, an Eerie Quiet and Frustration With the Chief of Staff

 With President Trump hospitalized, Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, delivered no guidance to aides about how they were expected to behave in a..
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

'Imagine having a literal COVID parade': Critics react after Trump leaves Walter Reed to see supporters

 Dr. James P. Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, called the move "insanity.
USATODAY.com

Dexamethasone, remdesivir and more: 5 takeaways from Dr. Sean Conley's Sunday update on Donald Trump's COVID-19 health

 Although Trump and his doctors claim the president will be discharged from Walter Reed as early as tomorrow, some health experts are troubled.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19 [Video]

Doctors giving Trump steroid to fight COVID-19

[NFA] Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 are monitoring the condition of his lungs after he received supplemental oxygen, they told reporters on Sunday, adding that he has taken the..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 03:00Published
As Trump Languishes At Walter Reed, Staffers Struggle To Maintain 'Strong Man' Image [Video]

As Trump Languishes At Walter Reed, Staffers Struggle To Maintain 'Strong Man' Image

Over the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump has admitted to have knowingly downplayed the seriousness of the illness. So when Trump tested positive for COVID-19 early..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Trump makes 'surprise visit' to supporters outside hospital [Video]

Trump makes 'surprise visit' to supporters outside hospital

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday evening (October 4) surprised his supporters gathered outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center by riding past in a motorcade.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

'72 hours ago': Confusion rages over Donald Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis timeline

 The timeline simply doesn't add up. Exclamation marks are flying thick and fast around two competing versions of Donald Trump's Covid-19 diagnosis timeline after...
Mid-Day Also reported by •NewsmaxTMZ.comMediaite

‘SNL': Michael Che Says ‘There’s a Lot Funny About’ Trump Getting COVID-19 (Video)

‘SNL': Michael Che Says ‘There’s a Lot Funny About’ Trump Getting COVID-19 (Video) Though the cold open for the season premiere of “SNL” mostly elided Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis, “Weekend Update” attacked the issue...
The Wrap

'They may die': Donald Trump's drive-by slammed by top US doctor

'They may die': Donald Trump's drive-by slammed by top US doctor A doctor at the facility where US President Donald Trump is being treated for Covid-19 has slammed Trump's decision to wave at supporters from a motorcade...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this