|
Covid 19 coronavirus NSW: Sydney beachgoers warned against complacency
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Soaring temperatures and clear skies saw Sydney residents flock to the beach this weekend, with Bondi Beach packed with swimmers, sunbakers and surfers.Signs at different entrances to the beach reminded visitors that Covid-19 public...
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New South Wales State of Australia
NSW workers called back to the office on ninth consecutive day of no local coronavirus casesThe NSW government is telling public sector workers to return to their offices in a move it hopes will boost the COVID-ravaged economy.
SBS
NSW notches its eighth consecutive day without any community coronavirus transmissionNSW has recorded its eighth consecutive day with no locally-acquired COVID-19 cases, with just one case in hotel quarantine confirmed.
SBS
Queensland plans to reopen border to NSW visitors next month under new coronavirus roadmapQueensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, both of whom were ship crew.
SBS
Quiet day on Asian bourses with Hong Kong and China closedSYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia fell on Friday after the news from the U.S. that President Donald Trump and his wife Melania had tested..
WorldNews
Sydney Most populous city in Australia
Australia has a widespread coronavirus travel ban. Why is Cardinal George Pell able to leave the country?Cardinal George Pell has departed Sydney for Rome, despite a ban preventing Australian citizens travelling overseas.
SBS
Australia has a widespread coronavirus travel ban. How is Cardinal George Pell leaving the country?Cardinal Pell is expected to fly out of Sydney for Rome on Tuesday, despite a ban preventing Australian citizens travelling overseas.
SBS
Cardinal George Pell to leave Australia for Rome six months after acquittalCardinal George Pell is due to depart Sydney for Rome on Tuesday, six months after he was acquitted of sexual abuse by Australia's High Court.
SBS
Bondi Beach Suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this