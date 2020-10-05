Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid 19 coronavirus NSW: Sydney beachgoers warned against complacency

New Zealand Herald Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus NSW: Sydney beachgoers warned against complacencySoaring temperatures and clear skies saw Sydney residents flock to the beach this weekend, with Bondi Beach packed with swimmers, sunbakers and surfers.Signs at different entrances to the beach reminded visitors that Covid-19 public...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

New South Wales New South Wales State of Australia

NSW workers called back to the office on ninth consecutive day of no local coronavirus cases

 The NSW government is telling public sector workers to return to their offices in a move it hopes will boost the COVID-ravaged economy.
SBS

NSW notches its eighth consecutive day without any community coronavirus transmission

 NSW has recorded its eighth consecutive day with no locally-acquired COVID-19 cases, with just one case in hotel quarantine confirmed.
SBS

Queensland plans to reopen border to NSW visitors next month under new coronavirus roadmap

 Queensland recorded two new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, both of whom were ship crew.
SBS

Quiet day on Asian bourses with Hong Kong and China closed

 SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan and Australia fell on Friday after the news from the U.S. that President Donald Trump and his wife Melania had tested..
WorldNews

Sydney Sydney Most populous city in Australia

Australia has a widespread coronavirus travel ban. Why is Cardinal George Pell able to leave the country?

 Cardinal George Pell has departed Sydney for Rome, despite a ban preventing Australian citizens travelling overseas.
SBS

Australia has a widespread coronavirus travel ban. How is Cardinal George Pell leaving the country?

 Cardinal Pell is expected to fly out of Sydney for Rome on Tuesday, despite a ban preventing Australian citizens travelling overseas.
SBS

Cardinal George Pell to leave Australia for Rome six months after acquittal

 Cardinal George Pell is due to depart Sydney for Rome on Tuesday, six months after he was acquitted of sexual abuse by Australia's High Court.
SBS

Bondi Beach Bondi Beach Suburb of Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Palm Beach County mask mandate still in place [Video]

Palm Beach County mask mandate still in place

Although the state of Florida has moved into Phase Three of the governor's reopening plan, Palm Beach County's mask mandate remains in effect.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:02Published
More COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Palm Beach County [Video]

More COVID-19 restrictions lifted in Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County Commissioners revised their Phase Two businesses reopening plan Thursday. Staff modified the timeline to reopen venues earlier than initially planned.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:47Published
Palm Beach County's health director doesn't expect 'a lot' of coronavirus cases in elementary, middle schools [Video]

Palm Beach County's health director doesn't expect 'a lot' of coronavirus cases in elementary, middle schools

Now that brick-and-mortar schools are back open in Palm Beach County, just how many cases of COVID-19 will we see among students?

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 02:28Published

Tweets about this