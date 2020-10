Vader67 RT @GaryChambersJr: Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in southwest Atlanta, according to police. Byrd, who is well-known for… 7 seconds ago πŸ’›πŸ’œπŸ–€ Ab πŸ’–πŸ’›πŸ’™ RT @anthoknees: Thomas Jefferson Byrd, actor in Spike Lee films, murdered https://t.co/rv5WQeW3b2 25 seconds ago Bhikku43 RT @AttorneyCrump: Thomas Jefferson Byrd, actor and fellow @OfficialOPPF brother known for many roles in Spike Lee films, was fatally shot… 48 seconds ago MusicCurationX Thomas Jefferson Byrd -- who appeared in several Spike Lee joints -- has been murdered in Atlanta ... according to… https://t.co/RsDr0whpsO 48 seconds ago Roon RT @SirCoreGant: Terrible news. R.I.P. https://t.co/Mx5zBdjnbY 2 minutes ago HispanicNews.com Hispanic News Thomas Jefferson Byrd Actor in Spike Lees Films Killed in Atlanta https://t.co/JP6oWZUd5m 2 minutes ago StopMel RT @WendellPierce: Thomas Jefferson Byrd, was an actor in the unofficial repertory company of Spike Lee movies. What Joseph Cotton was to O… 2 minutes ago Abby WearAMask! Dylan Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd fatally shot in Atlanta, police say https://t.co/FNtZ2GA5je 3 minutes ago