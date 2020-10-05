Floods in Italy: Over 1,000 rescuers search for 8 missing people
Monday, 5 October 2020 () French authorities deployed about 1,000 firefighters, four military helicopters and troops Sunday to help search for at least eight people still missing in a mountainous southeastern region after devastating floods that killed two people in neighbouring Italy. Floods washed away houses and destroyed roads and bridges surrounding...
