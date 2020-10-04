Trump health update: President Donald Trump briefly leaves Walter Reed Medical Center to surprise supporters

Trump announces 'surprise visit' to 'great patriots'



President Donald Trump has said he "learnt a lot about COVID", as he announced his "little surprise visit" to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 01:15 Published 12 minutes ago

Trump makes 'surprise visit' outside hospital



Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 sent conflicting signals about the severity of his condition on Sunday, hours before the president surprised supporters gathered outside the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:50 Published 26 minutes ago