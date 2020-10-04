Global  
 

Trump health update: President Donald Trump briefly leaves Walter Reed Medical Center to surprise supporters

Upworthy Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
After updating the public on his condition in a video via Twitter, President Trump decided to surprise supporters he said were cheering...
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published
News video: Team Coverage: President Trump In Hospital With Coronavirus

Team Coverage: President Trump In Hospital With Coronavirus 09:42

 The White House says he has mild symptoms and will be at Walter Reed Medical Center for a few days.

Trump announces 'surprise visit' to 'great patriots' [Video]

Trump announces 'surprise visit' to 'great patriots'

President Donald Trump has said he "learnt a lot about COVID", as he announced his "little surprise visit" to supporters outside Walter Reed hospital, where he is being treated for coronavirus.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:15Published
Trump makes 'surprise visit' outside hospital [Video]

Trump makes 'surprise visit' outside hospital

Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 sent conflicting signals about the severity of his condition on Sunday, hours before the president surprised supporters gathered outside the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published
The Next Steps For COVID-Exposed MN Congressmen [Video]

The Next Steps For COVID-Exposed MN Congressmen

David Schuman spoke to an infectious disease expert who recommends the three Republican Minnesota Congressmen who were exposed to COVID-19 by President Trump quarantine -- and get more testing..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 02:01Published

Trump Breaks Quarantine, Leaves Hospital to Wave to Supporters From a Suburban (Video)

Trump Breaks Quarantine, Leaves Hospital to Wave to Supporters From a Suburban (Video) President Donald Trump released a new video hinting that he had a surprise for his supporters outside Walter Reed Medical Center, where he is being treated for...
The Wrap

Trump health update expected at Walter Reed Medical Center

 President Trump’s medical team is expected to give an update on his health Sunday morning, as members of the White House press pool head to the Walter Reed...
FOXNews.com

Trump not on a "clear path to recovery," senior official says

 President Trump, who was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on Friday for COVID-19 treatment, is "still not on a clear path to recovery," a source familiar...
CBS News Also reported by •NPR

