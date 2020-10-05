Global  
 

Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly amid COVID-19 treatment, waves at supporters

Mid-Day Monday, 5 October 2020
US President Donald Trump sparked an angry backlash from the medical community Sunday with a protocol-breaking visit to his supporters outside the hospital where he is being treated for the highly-infectious, potentially deadly new coronavirus.

He was masked as he waved from inside his bulletproof vehicle during the short trip...
 President Donald Trump, who is undergoing coronavirus treatment at Walter Reed Medical Center, received a mixture of praise and criticism on Sunday after his brief departure from the hospital to wave at supporters. Chris Holmstrom and Hermela Aregawi have more.

The president, who may be released from Walter Reed Medical Center on Monday, took a quick break from his COVID-19 treatment on Sunday to surprise his many supporters outside the hospital. CBS2's..

A prayer vigil was held on Sunday evening for President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump by the Indian American community to wish them a speedy recovery. His supporters not only gathered outside the..

United States President Donald Trump waved at supporters from his car outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center where he is being treated for COVID-19. Trump made a brief drive outside the..

Trump waves to supporters from car on brief departure from hospital

 Donald Trump has briefly left hospital in a car to wave to supporters after doctors said he could be discharged as early as Monday.
