Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly amid COVID-19 treatment, waves at supporters Monday, 5 October 2020





He was masked as he waved from inside his bulletproof vehicle during the short trip... US President Donald Trump sparked an angry backlash from the medical community Sunday with a protocol-breaking visit to his supporters outside the hospital where he is being treated for the highly-infectious, potentially deadly new coronavirus He was masked as he waved from inside his bulletproof vehicle during the short trip


