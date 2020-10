Herd Hierarchy: Colin Cowherd’s Top 10 NFL teams after Week 3 | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd's ten best teams in the NFL. Find out which squad he thinks is the best in the league after Week 3. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 06:39 Published 6 days ago

NFL power rankings 4.0: Chiefs, Mahomes solidify themselves at the top



SportsPulse: The Monday Night bout between the top two teams in the AFC was essentially a knockout with Kansas City dominating start to finish and reaffirming their status as the top team in the NFL... Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:41 Published 6 days ago