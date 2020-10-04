President Trump's Oxygen Levels Fell Twice In Recent Days
Sunday, 4 October 2020 () Watch VideoPresident Trump's White House physician said the president's oxygen levels dipped twice in the last few days.
Speaking on the steps of the military hospital treating the president, Dr. Sean Conley said the president's blood oxygen dipped below 94% on Friday and then again at another point on Saturday. However...
President Donald Trump said he has learned a lot about COVID-19, and meanwhile, the White House physician said the president’s blood oxygen level dropped to concerning levels twice in recent days. CBS News’ Skyler Henry reports.
On Friday, President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19.
On Sunday his doctors said he could be released from the hospital as early as Monday.
Business Insider reports that Trump's doctors said..