President Trump's Oxygen Levels Fell Twice In Recent Days

Sunday, 4 October 2020
Watch VideoPresident Trump's White House physician said the president's oxygen levels dipped twice in the last few days.

Speaking on the steps of the military hospital treating the president, Dr. Sean Conley said the president's blood oxygen dipped below 94% on Friday and then again at another point on Saturday. However...
President Trump Rides Past Supporters As He Fights COVID-19

President Trump Rides Past Supporters As He Fights COVID-19

 President Donald Trump said he has learned a lot about COVID-19, and meanwhile, the White House physician said the president’s blood oxygen level dropped to concerning levels twice in recent days. CBS News’ Skyler Henry reports.

