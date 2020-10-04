Global  
 

Fighting Between Armenia And Azerbaijan Continues

Newsy Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoFighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan continued Sunday with each side accusing the other of targeting civilians. The two sides have released conflicting death tallies for civilians and soldiers, with estimates ranging from over 100 to thousands.

Azerbaijan claims Armenian forces attacked its second-largest city of...
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia, Azerbaijan reject ceasefire calls over Nagorno-Karabakh 03:04

 Azerbaijan and Armenia are accusing each other of firing deep into each other’s territory, as fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh continues for a fourth day.

