U.K. PM Boris Johnson Defends His Handling of the Coronavirus

Newsy Sunday, 4 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson is defending his handling of the coronavirus after admitting the public is furious with him over the country's restrictions and rising infections.

Britain has Europe's highest coronavirus death toll with more than 42,000. Saturday saw the country's highest daily total of reported...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well'

Boris Johnson sure Donald Trump will come through coronavirus 'very well' 00:31

 Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is sure US President Donald Trumpwill “come through it very well” as he is treated for Covid-19 in hospital.

