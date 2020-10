At Least 2 Dead In Historic French And Italian Floods Sunday, 4 October 2020 ( 23 hours ago )

Watch VideoAt least two are dead in floods that hit the border of France and Italy Saturday. At least 20 people are still missing and many lost almost everything they had.



The deaths include a volunteer firefighter who was hit by a falling tree. Two more firefighters are missing after their vehicle was carried away by the... 👓 View full article