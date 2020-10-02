Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White House: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Tests Negative For COVID-19

Newsy Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoA White House spokesperson has confirmed to Newsy that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for COVID-19. 

The White House tells Newsy Barrett is "tested daily" and is following best practices like wearing a mask and social distancing. 

But Barrett has met with dozens of senators on the Hill this week,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Published
News video: Trump's COVID diagnosis impact on SCOTUS hearing

Trump's COVID diagnosis impact on SCOTUS hearing 01:06

 A White House spokesperson has confirmed to Newsy that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

POTUS Continues COVID-19 Treatment, White House Releases New Pictures [Video]

POTUS Continues COVID-19 Treatment, White House Releases New Pictures

President Trump is again waking up inside a Maryland military hospital, as he continues his treatment for the coronavirus. (4:11)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 5, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:10Published
DeWine says White House has not reached out to him about possible COVID-19 exposure [Video]

DeWine says White House has not reached out to him about possible COVID-19 exposure

Gov. Mike DeWine appeared on CNN's State of the Union Sunday morning and admitted that no one from the White House has reached out to him about to tell him the president may have been positive for..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:43Published
Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine [Video]

Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine

US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Amy Coney Barrett tested negative for coronavirus, last had contact with Trump on Saturday, White House says

 Judge Amy Coney Barrett, President Trump's Supreme Court nominee, last had direct contact with President Trump on Saturday as Trump officially announced her...
FOXNews.com

With Friendly Visits to Republicans, Barrett Makes Her Capitol Debut

 The White House formally sent Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the Senate, officially starting what is expected to be an uncommonly fast...
NYTimes.com

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Says White House Event Debuting Amy Coney Barrett Nomination ‘Is Increasingly Sounding Like a Super-Spreader Event’

 Dr. Sanjay Gupta says White House event debuting Judge Amy Coney Barrett's SCOTUS nomination 'is increasingly sounding like a super-spreader event'
Mediaite


Tweets about this