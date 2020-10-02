|
White House: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Tests Negative For COVID-19
Friday, 2 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoA White House spokesperson has confirmed to Newsy that Judge Amy Coney Barrett has tested negative for COVID-19.
The White House tells Newsy Barrett is "tested daily" and is following best practices like wearing a mask and social distancing.
But Barrett has met with dozens of senators on the Hill this week,...
