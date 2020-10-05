Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded For Hepatitis C Discovery
Monday, 5 October 2020 () Watch VideoThree scientists won the Nobel Prize for Medicine Monday for discovering the Hepatitis C virus. The scientists, two American and one British, are the first 2020 recipients of the prestigious award.
The Nobel committee says the virus' discovery 30 years ago has allowed for better blood tests, new medicines and has...
The 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded tothree scientists, including a British professor. Michael Houghton andAmericans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice were awarded..
