Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded For Hepatitis C Discovery

Newsy Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Nobel Prize in Medicine Awarded For Hepatitis C DiscoveryWatch VideoThree scientists won the Nobel Prize for Medicine Monday for discovering the Hepatitis C virus. The scientists, two American and one British, are the first 2020 recipients of the prestigious award. 

The Nobel committee says the virus' discovery 30 years ago has allowed for better blood tests, new medicines and has...
News video: Nobel Prize for medicine announced, 3 winners awarded for... | Oneindia News

Nobel Prize for medicine announced, 3 winners awarded for... | Oneindia News 01:11

 Two Americans Harvey J. Alter and Charles M. Rice and one British-born scientist Michael Houghton won the 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. #NobelPrize #MedicineNobel #HepatitisC

British professor among trio to win Nobel Prize for Hepatitis C discovery

British professor among trio to win Nobel Prize for Hepatitis C discovery

The 2020 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded tothree scientists, including a British professor. Michael Houghton andAmericans Harvey J Alter and Charles M Rice were awarded..

Nobel Prize for Medicine awarded for Hepatitis C discovery

 Harvey Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles Rice will share the Nobel Prize for Medicine for their work in identifying the Hepatitis C virus. It's the first of a...
