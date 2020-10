Bucky Brooks: Baker Mayfield needs to win against Dak in WK 4 or Browns will move on | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Bucky Brooks joins LaVar Arrington and Marcellus Wiley to discuss who needs a win more in Week 4; Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys or Baker Mayfield & the Cleveland Browns? Hear why Brooks believes.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:36 Published 4 days ago

Colin Cowherd: Browns can beat Cowboys in Week 4, but only under one condition | THE HERD



Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns will face off against Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Colin Cowherd lays out what it would take for Baker to lead the Browns to a win over Dallas. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:01 Published 4 days ago