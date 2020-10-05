The NFC East is historically bad in 2020 - Can the Cowboys, Eagles, Giants and Washington just be decent?

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Colin Cowherd: Eagles have the edge over Cowboys to win the NFC East | THE HERD



Colin Cowherd predicts that it will be a very disappointing year in the state of Texas, as the Philadelphia Eagles have the edge over the Dallas Cowboys. Hear why Colin's Eagles-Cowboys comparison.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:00 Published on September 10, 2020 NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East



CBS DFW sports anchor Bill Jones looks at NFL Week 1 matchups in the NFC East, as Dallas Cowboys open up against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Washington. Katie Johnston.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 04:14 Published on September 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources Barnwell: The NFC East is historically bad. Can any of these teams just be decent? At 3-12-1, the Cowboys, Eagles, Giants and Washington have been dominated by the rest of the league. Still, one of them has to win the division.

ESPN 3 hours ago





Tweets about this