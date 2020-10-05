|
Supreme Court Starts New Term With 8 Justices
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Watch VideoThe Supreme Court is starting a unique new term this week.
The high court is kicking things off Monday with eight justices. And because of the pandemic, they'll once again hear arguments by phone.
The first case is on Delaware's constitution and a provision that requires an even number of conservative and liberal...
