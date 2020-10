Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published 3 days ago Michael Vick: If Cam keeps Mahomes on the sidelines, Pats could upset Chiefs | UNDISPUTED 01:48 The Kansas City Chiefs are going into Week 4 with an undefeated 3-0 record, but Michael Vick thinks the New England Patriots have a 50/50 chance at pulling of an upset. Hear him explain to Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe what the Cam Newton and the Pats will have to do to defeat Patrick Mahomes this...