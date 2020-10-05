Global  
 

Vice President Pence Emerges As Key Voice For Trump Campaign

Newsy Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Vice President Pence Emerges As Key Voice For Trump CampaignWatch Video"When the President told me he was headed back to the White House, he told me to head to Utah and we're looking very much forward to the vice-presidential debate," said Vice President Pence. 

That was Vice President Mike Pence said before departing for Utah where he will be prepping for the upcoming debate with...
News video: Mike Pence Vs. Kamala Harris

Mike Pence Vs. Kamala Harris 02:16

 Vice President Mike Pence is set to face off against Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) in the first and only vice presidential debate.

And the Biden campaign has reportedly requested more space between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris during this week's debate. The two will face off in Utah Wednesday night. You can watch the..

The president's diagnosis is now having an impact on the campaign trail with just 29 days to go until election day. Joe Biden will travel to Florida today as more questions loom about the future of..

Doctors treating President Donald Trump for COVID-19 sent conflicting signals about the severity of his condition on Sunday, hours before the president surprised supporters gathered outside the..

 Vice President Pence and other top Trump surrogates will hold in-person campaign events during a tour through key swing states.
 The vice president is under pressure from some Republicans to secure himself in Washington. Trump’s campaign has other plans.
 Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller said Sunday that he was not concerned about Vice President Pence continuing to publicly campaign...
