Vice President Pence Emerges As Key Voice For Trump Campaign
Monday, 5 October 2020 ()
Watch Video"When the President told me he was headed back to the White House, he told me to head to Utah and we're looking very much forward to the vice-presidential debate," said Vice President Pence.
That was Vice President Mike Pence said before departing for Utah where he will be prepping for the upcoming debate with...
