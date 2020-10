Russia Offers Vaccine To U.S. After President Trump's Virus Diagnosis Monday, 5 October 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Watch VideoRussia wants the U.S. to reconsider its coronavirus vaccine in light of President Trump's diagnosis.



Back in August, Russia announced "Sputnik-V " as the world's first vaccine against the coronavirus. The country offered to work with the U.S. to distribute the vaccine, but the U.S. declined.



