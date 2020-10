John Lennon At 80: One Man Against The Deep State ‘Monster’ – OpEd Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 3 days ago )

John Lennon, born 80 years ago on October 9, 1940, was a musical genius and pop cultural icon.



He was also a vocal peace protester and anti-war activist, and a high-profile example of the lengths to which the Deep State will go to persecute those who dare to challenge its authority.



Long before Julian Assange, Edward...

