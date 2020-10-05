Global  
 

‘House Of the Dragon’: Paddy Considine To Star As King Viserys Targaryen In HBO’s ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel

Monday, 5 October 2020
Paddy Considine, co-star of the 2020 HBO series The Outsider and The Third Day, will lead the cast of House of the Dragon, the network’s...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Croods A New Age Movie - Get your sloth on! - Trae

The Croods A New Age Movie - Get your sloth on! - Trae 00:30

 Trae Young teams up with The Croods: A New Age and ESPN and accessorizes with his new sloth. The Croods: A New Age - In Theaters Thanksgiving The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will...

