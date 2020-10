U.S. Supreme Court allows South Carolina vote-by-mail restriction Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

A restrictive Republican-backed law in South Carolina that requires voters to have a witness sign mail-in ballots has been approved by the U.S. Supreme Court. The Democrat Party in the state has challenged the law, due to concerns that it will hinder voting and force gatherings during the pandemic. 👓 View full article

