You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister seen in public



Kim Yo Jong, Kim Jong Un's sister seen in public Credit: nypost Duration: 00:56 Published 3 days ago Kim Jong Un chairs Covid-19 meeting



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of executive committeesfocused on Covid-19 precautions as the country enters its ninth month oflockdown, according to state media. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:27 Published 6 days ago ‘Very sorry’: Kim Jong Un apologises for killing of South Korean



South Korean official went missing on Monday and Seoul said he had been shot and his body burned. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:25 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this