'Don't be afraid of COVID-19': Donald Trump returns to White House, removes mask Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 43 minutes ago )

US President *Donald Trump* has returned to the White House after 72 hours of treatment at a military hospital to face a campaign upended by his COVID-19 infection barely a month before the election that will define his future.



Pumping his fist and giving a thumbs up he emerged from the Walter Reed National Medical Centre in... 👓 View full article

