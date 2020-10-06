Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Don't be afraid of COVID-19': Donald Trump returns to White House, removes mask

Mid-Day Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
US President *Donald Trump* has returned to the White House after 72 hours of treatment at a military hospital to face a campaign upended by his COVID-19 infection barely a month before the election that will define his future.

Pumping his fist and giving a thumbs up he emerged from the Walter Reed National Medical Centre in...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19 01:19

 US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House afterleaving the military hospital where he had been receiving an unprecedentedlevel of care for Covid-19. He immediately ignited a new controversy bydeclaring that, despite his illness, the nation should not fear the virus thathas...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools [Video]

Most Covid cases in Maharashtra from 30-40 age group; SOPs for reopening schools

Hindustan Times' National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of Covid-19 cases in India so far; most Covid cases in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:34Published
Trump Back At White House After Being Discharged From Walter Reed [Video]

Trump Back At White House After Being Discharged From Walter Reed

President Donald Trump left Walter Reed Medical Center just after 6:30 p.m. ET on Monday, hours after the medical team treating him for the coronavirus cautioned that he is "not out of the woods yet."

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:00Published
President Trump Returns To White House After Being Hospitalized With COVID [Video]

President Trump Returns To White House After Being Hospitalized With COVID

CBS4's Skyler Henry reports from Capitol Hill.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 03:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump returns to White House, a fight over lithium batteries

 Donald Trump’s doctor warned that the president was not yet “out of the woods”
FT.com

Donald Trump returns to White House after hospital admission for Covid-19

 US President Donald Trump staged a dramatic return to the White House after leaving the military hospital where he has been receiving an unprecedented level of...
Belfast Telegraph

'Don't be afraid of it:' Donald Trump talks COVID-19 on video after return to White House

 Trump issued a similar message in an afternoon tweet, drawing criticism from people who said he was being too nonchalant about the virus.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this