You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'We Dropped Our Guard': Local Doctor Says White House Outbreak Worsened By Lack Of Face Masks



Most of those who have recently tested positive were in attendance at what has now been called a super spreader event at the White House Rose Garden, even though outdoor events are thought to be lower.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:26 Published 6 hours ago Attorney General Barr Attended 'Super-Spreader' WH Event, But Won't Self-Quarantine



US Attorney General William Barr was potentially exposed to the novel coronavirus at a White House reception where attendees didn't wear masks. However, Business Insider reports Barr has refused to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 2 days ago Chris Christie Checked Into Hospital



Chris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34 Published 2 days ago

Related news from verified sources White House declines to conduct contact tracing for Rose Garden event, despite cluster of infection A White House spokesperson told Business Insider that the Trump administration "has plans and procedures in place that incorporate current CDC guidelines."

Business Insider 8 hours ago





Tweets about this