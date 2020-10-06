Global  
 

Second stimulus check: Trump and Senate's COVID results could shift the IRS payment timeline

Upworthy Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Stimulus check negotiations are picking up once again. President Donald Trump is being treated for COVID-19. And more Republican...
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: IRS extends deadline to register for stimulus checks

IRS extends deadline to register for stimulus checks 00:24

 People who never got a stimulus check, now have more time to try and get one. The IRS has extended its deadline to register for the money from October 15 to November 21.

Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation

Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation

Trump again asks Pelosi to pass standalone $1,200 stimulus check legislation

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:02Published
Trump shuts down COVID stimulus, says he'll pass a standalone bill for $1,200 checks

Trump shuts down COVID stimulus, says he'll pass a standalone bill for $1,200 checks

After shutting down negotiations over a new COVID-19 stimulus package, President Trump said he would pass a standalone bill for $1,200 stimulus checks.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:45Published
Local agencies warn federal stimulus delays hurt poor most

Local agencies warn federal stimulus delays hurt poor most

Northeast Ohio social service agencies report they are bracing themselves for an even more difficult Fall season, after President Donald Trump's Administration announced it has instructed its..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:34Published

Second stimulus check: Trump, GOP's COVID results could change the IRS payment timeline

 Stimulus check negotiations are active once again. President Trump is being treated for COVID-19 in the White House, and more senior...
Upworthy


