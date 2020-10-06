Global  
 

Software entrepreneur John McAfee charged with U.S. tax evasion

CBS News Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The man whose name is still synonymous with the antivirus software he created is facing extradition to the U.S. after being arrested in Spain.
