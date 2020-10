High Court Rules Witness Signature Required On South Carolina Ballots Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Watch VideoThe Supreme Court has ruled that a South Carolina law requiring witnesses to sign mail-in ballots will be in effect on Nov. 3.



The law was challenged by a group of voters and the state's Democratic Party.



They argued the measure could endanger people and lead to a decrease in the number of people who... Watch VideoThe Supreme Court has ruled that a South Carolina law requiring witnesses to sign mail-in ballots will be in effect on Nov. 3.The law was challenged by a group of voters and the state's Democratic Party.They argued the measure could endanger people and lead to a decrease in the number of people who 👓 View full article