You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Research reveals the benefits of having a pet amid quarantine



Three-quarters of Americans couldn't have gotten through the quarantine without their pet, according to new research.The survey of 2,000 cat owners (57% of whom also have a dog) looked at the various.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published on August 13, 2020 Dogs Do This Very Similar Thing That Humans Do Every Day



A new study has found that an innate ability in dogs and humans developed before our evolutionary paths diverged nearly 100 million years ago. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:03 Published on August 10, 2020

Tweets about this