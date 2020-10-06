Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Volcanic eruption turned man's brain into glass, 'froze' brain cells 2,000 years ago, scientists find

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Italian scientists found intact brain cells in a man who was killed during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Scientists Find Intact Brain Cells From Person Who Died in Vesuvius Eruption 2,000 Years Ago

Scientists Find Intact Brain Cells From Person Who Died in Vesuvius Eruption 2,000 Years Ago 01:05

 Scientists discover the brain of a 2,000 year-old person, turned to glass by extreme heat.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

2 Million Years of Rain Sparked the Dinosaur's Reign [Video]

2 Million Years of Rain Sparked the Dinosaur's Reign

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists say they have evidence that points to a cataclysmic mass extinction event that helped the dinosaurs to rise to dominance. The theory states that the Carnian Pluvial..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:25Published
Man Finds Animal Brain On Beach [Video]

Man Finds Animal Brain On Beach

(CNN) A Wisconsin man strolling along the beach was stunned after discovering an animal brain wrapped in aluminum foil that had washed up on the shore. James Senda was hunting for sea glass Tuesday at..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:33Published
Man with Parkinson's demonstrates how deep brain stimulation helped him regain use of his [Video]

Man with Parkinson's demonstrates how deep brain stimulation helped him regain use of his

A man who has been battling Parkinson’s disease took to TikTok to demonstrate some astounding results.Justin Fields, a 35-year-old Knoxville, Tennessee resident, shared a video of himself eating..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:53Published

Tweets about this

27Tawnyowl

John B Tawn Brain cells of 2,000-year-old Vesuvius victim are found intact after heat from the volcanic eruption turned his bra… https://t.co/yO9youumLD 5 hours ago

TheroigneR

Théroigne Russell RT @IrisSutterG: Scientists find incredibly well-preserved cells in vitrified brain of man killed in Vesuvius eruption "The brain exposed… 5 hours ago

Jodi_Ann_Arias

Jodi 💅 Brain cells of 2,000-year-old Vesuvius victim are found intact after heat from the volcanic eruption turned his bra… https://t.co/haJ6TECVtR 7 hours ago

IrisSutterG

Dr Iris Sutter G Scientists find incredibly well-preserved cells in vitrified brain of man killed in Vesuvius eruption "The brain e… https://t.co/7wE1CAbE02 16 hours ago

TelaDrin

Frances Morrighan For the record, death by volcanic eruption is not one of my preferred methods of how to go out. However, having one… https://t.co/ZWdxcCgEij 19 hours ago

MariaDvorsky

Maria Dvorsky RT @dvorsky: The catastrophic eruption of Mt Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago is famous for preserving its many victims in volcanic ash. New… 1 day ago

dvorsky

Gᴇᴏʀɢᴇ Dᴠᴏʀsᴋʏ The catastrophic eruption of Mt Vesuvius nearly 2,000 years ago is famous for preserving its many victims in volcan… https://t.co/H8l7nuq1TE 4 days ago