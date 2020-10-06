Volcanic eruption turned man's brain into glass, 'froze' brain cells 2,000 years ago, scientists find
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 (
33 minutes ago) Italian scientists found intact brain cells in a man who was killed during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
2 Million Years of Rain Sparked the Dinosaur's Reign
WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists say they have evidence that points to a cataclysmic mass extinction event that helped the dinosaurs to rise to dominance.
The theory states that the Carnian Pluvial..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:25 Published 2 weeks ago
Man Finds Animal Brain On Beach
(CNN) A Wisconsin man strolling along the beach was stunned after discovering an animal brain wrapped in aluminum foil that had washed up on the shore. James Senda was hunting for sea glass Tuesday at..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 2 weeks ago
Tweets about this