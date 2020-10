News24.com | Covid-19 wrap: Global cases cross 35.34m, WHO warns of 'pandemic fatigue', Biden slams Trump remarks Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ( 12 minutes ago )

More than 35.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1 039 158 have died, according to a Reuters tally. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this