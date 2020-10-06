Global  
 

Tasmanian Devils set paw on mainland Australia for 1st time in 3,000 years

CBC.ca Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
The world's largest surviving marsupial carnivore, the Tasmanian Devil, has been returned to the wild on Australia's mainland for the first time in 3,000 years.
 Tasmanian Devils are back on Australia's mainland for the first time in three thousand years. Conservationists, with the help of actor Chris Hemsworth, recently released eleven of the endangered animals into a nearly thousand-acre sanctuary north of Sydney.

