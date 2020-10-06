Global  
 

Turkey fears Russia's revenge for Nagorno Karabakh crisis

PRAVDA Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Turkey instructed its militants in Syria to get ready for Russia's "aggression" in response to the events in Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey warns its militants about the Russian offensive The news was reported in an article published by Al Araby Al Jadeed newspaper under the headline "Will Russia abandon its agreements with Turkey?"The newspaper refers to the opinion of the leader of the Syrian National Army (SNA), Mustafa Sejari, whose sources in Turkey believe that Russia intends to launch a military operation "north of Aleppo and east of the Euphrates" (the territories previously controlled by the Kurds), if the crises in Nagorno-Karabakh or Libya are going to escalate. "The Turks have confirmed that they will support us if the Russians want to escalate," Sejari told the newspaper.
