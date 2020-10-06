|
|
|
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani coughs his way through anti-mask interview
Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Giuliani, awaiting the results of a Covid test, in spluttering Fox News exchange criticizes Joe Biden for wearing a mask
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Lev Parnas Faces Felony Charges. Again.
Once again, Lev Parnas is facing federal charges. This time, Newser reports it's for allegedly defrauding investors with his company Fraud Guarantee.
We couldn't say it better ourselves—the behavior..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:40Published
|
Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse'
Speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attacked Joe Biden, calling him a..
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:46Published
Tweets about this
|