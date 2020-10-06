Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani coughs his way through anti-mask interview

Upworthy Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Giuliani, awaiting the results of a Covid test, in spluttering Fox News exchange criticizes Joe Biden for wearing a mask
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Lev Parnas Faces Felony Charges. Again. [Video]

Lev Parnas Faces Felony Charges. Again.

Once again, Lev Parnas is facing federal charges. This time, Newser reports it's for allegedly defrauding investors with his company Fraud Guarantee. We couldn't say it better ourselves—the behavior..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse' [Video]

Rudy Giuliani on Biden: 'He's a Trojan horse'

Speaking on the final night of the Republican National Convention on Thursday, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani attacked Joe Biden, calling him a..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published

Tweets about this