You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Turns Out ‘Keep America Great’ Website Is Owned by Biden Campaign, Not Trump’s



In politics, if you leave the web domain name for your campaign slogan lying around, someone will take it. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:55 Published on August 28, 2020 Joe Biden promises ‘end to national darkness’ in acceptance speech



Joe Biden vowed to unite an America torn apart by crisis and contempt as heaccepted the Democratic presidential nomination. The former vice president toBarack Obama addressed his fellow Democrats and.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:19 Published on August 21, 2020

Tweets about this