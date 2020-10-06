Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After five hours, Diego Schwartzman gets past Dominic Thiem, into semis

Upworthy Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
After more than five hours of play at the French Open, Diego Schwartzman rallied past Dominic Thiem to reach the first Grand Slam...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340 [Video]

A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340

A super-fit personal trainer has smashed the world record for most chin-ups done in 24 hours - managing a whopping 5,340.Idai Makaya, 46, took on the "intense" endurance challenge last week, hoisting..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
Dominic Thiem says he 'dedicated my whole life' to winning US Open [Video]

Dominic Thiem says he 'dedicated my whole life' to winning US Open

Dominic Thiem said he had "dedicated basically my whole life" to winning amajor, which he did by defeating friend and rival Alexander Zverev in NewYork. The Austrian beat Zverev in five sets after..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
India records single-day spike of 94,372 cases, Covid tally soars past 47 lakh mark | Oneindia News [Video]

India records single-day spike of 94,372 cases, Covid tally soars past 47 lakh mark | Oneindia News

India has reached another grim milestone as it battles the Coronavirus Pandemic, with a single-day spike of 94,372 cases India's Covid-19 tally has soared past 47 Lakh. The death count has risen to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Schwartzman finally gets past Thiem, into semis

 After more than five hours of play at the French Open, Diego Schwartzman rallied past Dominic Thiem to reach the first Grand Slam semifinal of his career.
ESPN

Diego Schwartzman Upends Dominic Thiem in French Open

 Schwartzman outlasted Thiem in a grinding match that lasted more than five hours.
NYTimes.com

Diego Schwartzman Upends Dominic Thiem to Reach French Open Semifinals

 Schwartzman outlasted Thiem in a grinding match that lasted more than five hours.
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this