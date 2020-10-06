Global  
 

Johnny Nash, ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ Singer, Dies At Age 80

Upworthy Tuesday, 6 October 2020 ()
Johnny Nash, an American reggae and pop music singer-songwriter, best known in the US for the 1972 hit, "I Can See Clearly Now," died...
News video: Singer Johnny Nash Dies At 80

Singer Johnny Nash Dies At 80 00:32

 Johnny Nash, best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now," has died. The singer passed away Tuesday morning according to his son, John Nash. The American reggae and pop music singer-songwriter died from natural causes at his home in Houston. Nash's "I Can See Clearly Now" hit No. 1 on the...

