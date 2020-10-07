Global  
 

Pelosi: 'We Will Have a Stimulus Bill and Trump Won't Win the Election'

Wednesday, 7 October 2020
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says President Donald Trump is "putting himself first at the expense of the country” by halting negotiations...
Video Credit: 41 Action News
News video: Unemployed workers struggle without stimulus

Unemployed workers struggle without stimulus 02:24

 President Donald Trump is pushing off talks on the next stimulus bill until after the November election, telling his representatives to stop all negotiations.

Nevada officials, residents concerned over halt on stimulus negotiations [Video]

Nevada officials, residents concerned over halt on stimulus negotiations

Some elected officials and residents in Nevada are concerned about President Trump’s halt on negations for a new stimulus bill.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Tennesseans react to Trump announcement on stimulus deal [Video]

Tennesseans react to Trump announcement on stimulus deal

While President Trump announced this afternoon he’s telling White House staff to stop negotiating toward a new COVID stimulus bill until after the election, Tennesseans are now reacting.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville
COVID-Stricken,Trump Spends First Day Home From Hospital; Ends Pandemic Aid Talks [Video]

COVID-Stricken,Trump Spends First Day Home From Hospital; Ends Pandemic Aid Talks

President Trump spent his first full day at the White House since he was hospitalized for COVID-19. He told the GOP to stop negotiating on a stimulus aid package until after the election.

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX

Related news from verified sources

President Trump Halts Stimulus Bill Negotiations Until After Election
TIME

Trump Presses Pelosi, Dems for 'Stand Alone' Aid Bills

 Unsatisfied with congressional gridlock on House Democrats stimulus bill, a proposed package of more than $2 trillion that would not reach the Senate floor,...
Newsmax Also reported by •Upworthy•CBS News

Pelosi questions whether Trump taking steroids for COVID-19 impacted decision to halt coronavirus stimulus bill

 Election experts have warned the public to brace for days or even weeks for final results in the presidential race.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS News

