iPhone 12: Apple finally set the date for its latest iPhone's debut

Upworthy Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
The iPhone maker's biggest event of the year will be Oct. 13, when we expect to see the delayed announcement of the 5G iPhone 12.
