Pence-Harris debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Vice President Mike Pence and his Democratic challenger, California Sen Kamala Harris, are poised to meet Wednesday for a debate that will offer starkly different visions for a…
[NFA] Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Kamala Harris will be separated by a plexiglass barrier during their debate on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said, in an effort to lower the risk of coronavirus transmission. Gavino Garay has more.
[NFA] Fellow Howard University alumnae beam with pride as they discuss Senator Kamala Harris and her historic rise in American politics as she prepares for a high-stakes debate against Vice President..
[NFA] Fellow Howard University alumnae beam with pride as they discuss Senator Kamala Harris and her historic rise in American politics as she prepares for a high-stakes debate against Vice President..