Donald Trump's COVID-19 post deleted by Facebook, hidden by Twitter
Wednesday, 7 October 2020 () Social networking site Facebook has deleted a post in which US President Donald Trump had claimed Covid-19 was "less lethal" than the flu. He wrote the US had "learned to live with" flu season, "just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!" Twitter hid the same message behind a warning...
Twitter did not take the tweeted version of the post down, saying the message was left up due to public interest, but added a notice saying it violated rules...