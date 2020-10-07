Global  
 

Donald Trump's COVID-19 post deleted by Facebook, hidden by Twitter

Mid-Day Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Social networking site Facebook has deleted a post in which US President Donald Trump had claimed Covid-19 was "less lethal" than the flu. He wrote the US had "learned to live with" flu season, "just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!" Twitter hid the same message behind a warning...
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Tests Positive for COVID-19 01:23

 On Monday, Kayleigh McEnany made the announcement on Twitter.

