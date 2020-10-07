History beckons, Kamala Harris halo blooms ahead of Vice Presidential debate

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Harris, Pence Make Final Preparations Ahead Of Vice Presidential Debate



Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris are making their final preparations ahead of Wednesday's highly anticipated debate. Ed O'Keefe of CBS News offers a preview. (10/6/20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:48 Published 4 hours ago Political analysts preview vice presidential debate



Political analysts preview vice presidential debate Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:05 Published 4 hours ago Howard alumni eager to see Harris in first debate



[NFA] Fellow Howard University alumnae beam with pride as they discuss Senator Kamala Harris and her historic rise in American politics as she prepares for a high-stakes debate against Vice President.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:27 Published 6 hours ago

Tweets about this