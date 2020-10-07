Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

If Trump still has COVID-19, we shouldn't have second debate: Joe Biden

Mid-Day Wednesday, 7 October 2020 ()
Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday said he is against participating in his second debate with Donald Trump next week if the president still suffers from COVID-19. "I think if he still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate," Biden, a former US vice-president, told reporters on his return from...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WISN - Published
News video: Chairmen react to first presidential debate

Chairmen react to first presidential debate 04:28

 Ben Wikler called the debate a "train wreck" for President Trump, while Andrew Hitt said Joe Biden put on a "sad display."

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid [Video]

Biden wants no debate if Trump still has Covid

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he and President Donald Trump"shouldn't have a debate" if he still has Covid-19. Mr Biden said on Tuesdayhe was "looking forward to being able to debate..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:42Published
Biden Says 2nd Debate Shouldn't Happen If Trump Still Has COVID [Video]

Biden Says 2nd Debate Shouldn't Happen If Trump Still Has COVID

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports on the COVID outbreak at the White House.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:51Published
Early voting begins in Ohio as constituents brave long lines to make voices heard [Video]

Early voting begins in Ohio as constituents brave long lines to make voices heard

On October 2, early voting began across the state of Ohio. A lot of voters braved long lines from the early morning hours to make sure their voices were heard.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Related news from verified sources

‘If Donald Trump still has covid, we shouldn’t have a second debate’: Joe Biden
Indian Express

Fox’s Brit Hume Says Even If Trump Still Infected, He and Biden Should Debate: There’s a Real Need to ‘Get On With Life’

 Fox News' *Brit Hume* argued Tuesday night that even if President *Donald Trump* is still positive for the coronavirus the day of the second debate, he and *Joe...
Mediaite

EUR/USD rises for second day in a row but bearish trend remains

EUR/USD rises for second day in a row but bearish trend remains The EUR/USD pair is up for the second straight day ahead of the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. The pair is also reacting to the...
Invezz


Tweets about this