Wochit Tech - Published 5 hours ago Video Credit:- Published Eddie Van Halen Dies Following Battle With Cancer 00:32 Eddie Van Halen, the lead guitarist of the legendary rock group Van Halen, died Tuesday morning. Wolf Van Halen, Eddie and Valerie Bertinelli's son, said his father died after a "long and arduous battle with cancer". Eddie, whose full name was Edward Lodewijk Van Halen, and his brother Alex began...